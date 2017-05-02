The EOS® solution is now available at the Villeneuve d'Ascq Private Hospital site, a member of the Ramsay Générale de Santé group

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI), the pioneer in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging, today announced the 50th installation of an EOS® system in France at the Imanord medical imaging center in the Hôpital Privé Villeneuve d'Ascq, a member of the Ramsay Générale de Santé network, which is the largest private hospital group in France.

This new installation is the fifth in the Hauts-de-France region, making it the fourth in numbers of EOS platforms following the Ile-de-France, Auvergne-Rhône Alpes and Provence-Alpes Côte d'Azur regions. 27% of French cities with more than 50,000 people are now equipped with at least one EOS system, with strong opportunities to further expand patient access in certain regions, including the suburban Paris area.

The EOS system will complement Imanord's medical imaging platform which has numerous other advanced modalities, including MRI and PETscan, that enable the hospital to provide the best care for their patients. The EOS system will help develop the orthopedic care and spine programs at the hospital and will provide patients with access to 3D full body, low-dose imaging in a functional position.

Doctor Patrick Chastanet, Radiologist at Villeneuve d'Ascq Private Hospital commented, "The installation of EOS at the Villeneuve d'Ascq Private Hospital will allow our patients to easily access this low dose technology in the Lille region of 1.2 million people who are currently being served by only one EOS at the Regional University Hospital of Lille. We are very happy to offer this innovative technology to our patients."

Marie Meynadier, CEO of EOS imaging, added, "We are pleased that Villeneuve d'Ascq Private Hospital will be the 50th facility in France to offer the EOS solution. Our technology is becoming a standard of care, and it is our goal to increase access for a greater number of patients in France and abroad."

EOS imaging has been chosen to be included in the new EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index, composed of 150 French companies and listed on Euronext and Alternext markets in Paris.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

About EOS imaging

EOS imaging designs, develops, and markets EOS, an innovative medical imaging system dedicated to osteo-articular pathologies and orthopaedics, as well as associated solutions. The Company is authorized to market in 51 countries, including the United States (FDA), Japan and the European Union (EC). The Group posted 2016 revenues of €30.8 million and employs 132 people at December 2016, including an R&D team of 43 engineers. The Group is based in Paris and has five subsidiaries in Besançon (France), Cambridge (Massachusetts), Montreal (Canada), Frankfurt (Germany) and Singapore.

