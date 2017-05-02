Global Data Analytics for Industries Report 2017-2023: Rise of Progressive Analytic Techniques Expected to Induce New Business Models in Manufacturing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Data Analytics for Industries Report, 2017-2023" report to their offering.

This research service can be useful in understanding the central framework of analytics and its incremental influence in shifting the global industrial strategy over various time periods. In addition, it also explores potential applications and use cases of analytics in diverse fields and also simultaneously maps changing workforce requirements to incline with a connected asset setup. The trend of various vertical industries such as oil and gas, transportation, and manufacturing towards adopting analytics and their future prospects has also been captured in depth in this research service. This study also carries a detailed analysis of future opportunities in various process, discrete and hybrid industries. The business impact of analytics and a strategy to derive the most out of it are some of the highlights featured.

This study also discusses major economic trends and technological drivers and their impact on market demand during the study period. The technology and business trends shaping the future of data analytics in industries has also been discussed in detail. This research service also aims to ascertain the importance and role of data analytics in manufacturing; it also analyses market forces, challenges, and opportunities in the space. With ground-breaking innovation in artificial intelligence and cognitive algorithms, the factory environment is set to witness a massive transformation.



The key questions answered in this study are:



- How attractive is data analytics to process and discrete manufacturers? What is the current industry scenario?

- What are the diverse applications of analytics in an industrial setup? What are the growth opportunities of upcoming analytic extensions?

- Who are the movers and shakers in this industry? How is the market poised to grow during the forecast period?

- Who are the major market players in the value stream of Big Data and advanced analytics? What are the exciting growth opportunities?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industrial Internet of Things-A Research Perspective



- IIoT-Emerging Themes in the Industrial Environment

- IIoT-Key Attributes of a Smart Factory

- Value Proposition in IIoT



3. Research Scope and Objectives



- Research Scope and Objective



4. Overview of Analytics



- Key Questions this Section will Answer

- Data Analytics for Process and Discrete Manufacturing

- The Paradigm Shift Towards Being Predictive

- The Five Strategic Shifts of Industrie 4.0

- Lifecycle Mapping and Key Workforce Requirements



5. The Know-How of Advanced Analytics



- Key Questions this Section will Answer

- On-Time with Analytics-Public Transport Train Systems

- Manufacturing with Analytics-Polymer Plant

- Discerning Customer Needs

- Manufacturing Leaning Towards Analytics

- Prescribing the Next Move with Analytics

- Progressing Business Scenarios

- Movers and Shakers-Trend Miner

- Movers and Shakers-River Logic

- The Boom of Big Data Analytics



6. Growth Opportunities and Call to Action



- Key Questions this Section will Answer

- Transformation in the Big Data and Analytics Market

- Growth Opportunity 1-Data Socialisation

- Growth Opportunity 2-Self Healing Machines

- Growth Opportunity 3-Analytics in Augmented Reality

- Growth Opportunity 4-Virtual Plant

- Big Bets of the Future-Key Growth Prospects

- Strategic Imperatives for Advanced Analytics Market



7. The Last Word



