sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

65,80 Euro		+0,649
+1,00 %
WKN: 852366 ISIN: FR0000031775 Ticker-Symbol: 4HM 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VICAT SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VICAT SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,28
66,37
02.05.
65,53
66,18
02.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VICAT SA
VICAT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VICAT SA65,80+1,00 %