According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS) marketis projected to grow to USD 7.98 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 8% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005808/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automated storage and retrieval systems market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Automated storage and retrieval system is a complex automated device having tall racks, stacker cranes, inventory in/out systems, automatic storage and retrieval equipment, and computer management systems. The swiftly growing e-commerce industry will be a major driver for the growth of the market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on the end-users, the report categorizes the global automated storage and retrieval systems market into the following segments:

Automotive industry

Food and beverage industry

Retail industry

Other industries

The top three revenue-generating end-user segments in the global automated storage and retrieval systems market are discussed below:

Automotive industry

"The automotive industry occupies a majority 23% of the global automated storage and retrieval systems market and is expected to retain its lead through the forecast period. Developed countries in Europe and the US are the major revenue contributors to the market segmentsays Sharan Raj, a lead analyst at Technavio for warehouse and storage research.

The 20-story automated storage system in Germany by Volkswagen integrates ASRS and is capable of making better use of the space available while enabling quick picking and delivery of cars without damage. The maximum growth in the segment in expected to originate from developing economies in APAC and Africa.

Food and beverage industry

The food and beverage segment of the ASRS market is expected to be worth USD 1.78 billion by 2021. The growth in the segment will be due to the high proliferation of stock keeping unit (SKU), transfer of products among various sites, and maintenance of product quality.

The automated storage systems help in preserving the product from all detrimental factors, tracking inventory, interlinking the departments, and handling of cartons and bottles of various sizes.

Retail industry

"The automated storage and retrieval systems market by the retail industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 9% through 2021, thus becoming the fastest-growing segment. The boom in the e-commerce industry will drive the impressive growth of the market segmentsays Sharan.

The swiftly rising Internet penetration in various geographies will complement the growth of the e-commerce industry to boost the growth of ASRS in the retail industry further. SKU proliferation, quick delivery, the light weight of products, and large volumes are other key factors for the quick implementation of ASRS in the retail industry.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Daifuku

Dematic

SSI Schaefer

Venderlande Industries

Browse Related Reports:

Global Forklift Trucks Market 2017-2021

Global Wrapping Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like logisticspackaging, and tags and labels. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005808/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com