NORWALK, Conn., 2017-05-02 18:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will participate in the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2017 at The Langham hotel in London, United Kingdom on Tuesday, May 16, 2017.



Phil Snow, FactSet Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 8:40 a.m. EDT / 1:40 p.m. BST. A live webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website. A replay will also be available for three months following the event.



About FactSet



FactSet Investor Relations Contact: Rima Hyder 857.265.7523 Rima.hyder@factset.com Media Relations Contact: Amy Bowman 203.810.2144 Abowman@factset.com