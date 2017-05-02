sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 03.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

49,79 Euro		+0,52
+1,06 %
WKN: 806919 ISIN: BE0003754687 Ticker-Symbol: IJX 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VASTNED RETAIL BELGIUM SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
02.05.2017 | 18:04
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Vastned Retail Belgium: Interim Statement by the Board of Directors on the first quarter of 2017

 
Firm establishment in the premium city high street shops' segment remains the objective.
 
As at 31 March 2017, 59% of the real estate portfolio consisted of premium city high street shops, 16% of high street shops and 25% of non-high street shops (retail parks and retail warehouse).
 
Occupancy rate as at 31 March 2017: 98% (98% as at 31 December 2016).
 
The fair value of the existing real estate portfolio was stable in the first quarter of 2017.
 
EPRA earnings rose by 3% to € 0,58 per share in the first quarter of 2017.
 
Limited debt ratio of 26% as at 31 March 2017. 
Press Release Q1 (http://hugin.info/137399/R/2101079/796542.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Vastned Retail Belgium via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)