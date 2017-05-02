Vastned Retail Belgium: Interim Statement by the Board of Directors on the first quarter of 2017

Firm establishment in the premium city high street shops' segment remains the objective.

As at 31 March 2017, 59% of the real estate portfolio consisted of premium city high street shops, 16% of high street shops and 25% of non-high street shops (retail parks and retail warehouse).

Occupancy rate as at 31 March 2017: 98% (98% as at 31 December 2016).

The fair value of the existing real estate portfolio was stable in the first quarter of 2017.

EPRA earnings rose by 3% to € 0,58 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

Limited debt ratio of 26% as at 31 March 2017.

Press Release Q1 (http://hugin.info/137399/R/2101079/796542.pdf)



