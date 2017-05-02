Breakthrough Technology Ensures Exceptional Online Video Experiences

Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW), a global leader in digital content delivery, today announced an offer to reduce online video re-buffer rates for new customers by 10 percent or more. The limited-time offer is backed by a money-back guarantee and the company will match customers' existing delivery pricing.

"We know how critical performance is for our customers, and we've radically improved the video viewing experience," said Bob Lento, Limelight Networks CEO. "We've made optimizations to our network and developed new software technology to accelerate and improve the consistency of video delivery speeds, which will lead to higher end-user satisfaction. We believe this new technology makes us the highest-performing video CDN in the world and enables us to extend this performance guarantee."

"Video content is driving global internet traffic growth. And while it's not the most expensive piece of the business model, video delivery is becoming one of the most important factors in determining success and failure. Recognizing this, we've developed, tested and deployed software that will give our customers a competitive advantage in delivering content. With today's offer, people can try it and see the impact for themselves," said Lento.

With Limelight, users can now stream media and download content faster than before, even over mobile networks or other changing network conditions. By continually monitoring a user's connection and optimizing how content is delivered based upon real-time analysis, viewers can stream videos at a higher quality while also experiencing fewer re-buffers. Even in emerging regions where viewers rely on older mobile networks for video streaming, these changes offer a significant improvement in the quality of the viewing experience.

Unlike traditional CDN vendors who rely on third-party technologies for key components of their content delivery infrastructure, Limelight continues to invest in developing and optimizing these critical components. This continued investment in the Limelight Orchestrate Platform lets Limelight deliver a superior user experience in a more secure infrastructure.

This offer is for a limited time only and is subject to certain restrictions. For more information, please email info@llnw.com or visit https://limelight.com/Video-Rebuffer-promo

