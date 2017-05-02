Andy Farrant Appointed as Managing Director Ethypharm UK Ltd.

WOOBURN GREEN, England, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ethypharm announced today the appointment of Andy Farrant as UK Managing Director.

Following Ethypharm's acquisition of Martindale Pharma on 28 February 2017, Andy Farrant has been appointed UK Managing Director. Andy brings over 25 years of commercial experience of the Pharmaceutical industry in the UK and internationally with a track record of building successful pharmaceutical brands and commercial teams.

Most recently, Andy served as Managing Director of DB Ashbourne Ltd and led the restructuring of the business when Ethypharm acquired DB Ashbourne in October 2015. Prior to joining DB Ashbourne, Andy was Managing Director of Archimedes Pharmaceuticals, where he was responsible for UK and Irish operations and previously at Basilea Pharmaceuticals having established their first commercial affiliate in the UK. Andy spent his formative years at Novartis in various roles of increasing responsibility in the UK & Switzerland.

Andy gained a BSc. in Biological Sciences from the University of Exeter, UK.

"We are confident that Andy will play a key role as Managing Director to unite both companies and continue growing our business in Europe. His expertise of the pharmaceutical industry will help us to achieve our goals to provide patients with high quality, effective drugs", commented Hugues Lecat, CEO of Group Ethypharm.

"I am immensely proud to be appointed UK Managing Director. It is an exciting time for our business, as Martindale and Ethypharm come together to focus on best in class product development, manufacturing and commercialising a range of essential and affordable medicines," explains Andy. "I look forward to bringing the teams together and making our head office in Wooburn Green, a truly great place to work."

About Ethypharm

Ethypharm is a specialty European pharmaceutical company with global reach and a committed player in the treatment of pain and addiction.

Ethypharm also develops and markets complex generics and essential medicines that help reduce healthcare costs, particularly in the field of emergency care and oncology.

The Company employs 1400 people mainly in Europe, and its drugs are marketed in more than 50 countries.

Our ambition is to become the European leader for the treatment of pain and addiction, and to help patients around the world gain access to high quality, essential and affordable medicines.

