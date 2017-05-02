Michael Harris Becomes Ethypharm's Chief Operating Officer

SAINT-CLOUD, France, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ethypharm, a European specialty pharmaceutical company, announces the appointment of Michael Harris as Chief Operating Officer of the Ethypharm Group.

Previously Michael was CEO of Martindale Pharma, a leading UK-based specialty pharmaceutical company providing essential medicines to over 50 countries around the world and specializing in the field of opioid addiction, emergency care and sterile injectable products. Following the acquisition of Martindale by Ethypharm in February 2017, he has been appointed to COO of the combined group. In his role, Michael will be responsible for the sales, quality, manufacturing and industrial teams at Ethypharm.

The acquisition of Martindale Pharma is a key element in Ethypharm's strategy to build a leading European specialty pharma company focused upon pain, addiction and critical care.

"I am delighted to become part of the Ethypharm team and am excited to help our patients that need innovative pain, addiction and critical care products," said Michael Harris. "Ethypharm is poised to grow in both its traditional markets and after the acquisition of Martindale, has the further capability of accelerating growth in the UK, Middle East and Australia."

Hugues Lecat, CEO of Ethypharm, commented: "I warmly welcome Michael to Ethypharm. His experience and knowledge in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry will lead us to shape Ethypharm into a European leading specialty pharmaceuticals company that is providing patients with access to differentiated and affordable medicines."

With over 20 years in the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry Michael has held senior managerial positions at major international life science and healthcare companies. He has significant experience working across supply chain, manufacturing, sales, marketing as well as corporate M&A and has worked in both the UK and Switzerland.

Prior to joining Martindale Pharma, he worked at GE Healthcare as the General Manager, Commercial for the Research business in EMEA and USCAN. Before that he spent 10 years at Sigma Aldrich, now part of Merck KGaA, where he was Managing Director of EMEA and member of the Corporate Executive team. At Sigma Aldrich, he was directly responsible for the sales, operations, supply chain and support functions across the European market.

About Ethypharm

Ethypharm is a specialty European pharmaceutical company with global reach and a committed player in the treatment of pain and addiction.

Ethypharm also develops and markets complex generics and essential medicines that help reduce healthcare costs, particularly in the field of emergency care and oncology.

The Company employs 1400 people mainly in Europe, and its drugs are marketed in more than 50 countries.

Our ambition is to become the European leader for the treatment of pain and addiction, and to help patients around the world gain access to high quality, essential and affordable medicines.

