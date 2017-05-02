WEST JORDAN, UT--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union has again earned honors among the top ten "Best Places to Work in Idaho." This year, Mountain America ranked 5th in the Large Employer category. The ranking is determined by the results of an employee satisfaction survey conducted by POPULUS ® , a marketing and research firm.

"We are honored that our Idaho employees consistently rate Mountain America as a top workplace in the annual Best Places to Work in Idaho surveys," said Sterling Nielsen, President/CEO of Mountain America. "Mountain America prides itself on being a workplace that encourages and rewards employee success, and we believe that is reflected back in employees' dedication to our core values. We strive to incorporate that philosophy into everything we do."

Mountain America currently has 13 Idaho branches, with more than 100 employees across Southern Idaho.

The Best Places to Work in Idaho is a community of organizations working together to identify, recognize and inform Idaho employers about Idaho's best employment practices, using a data-driven process. This community is composed of Idaho universities, chambers of commerce, Idaho chapters of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), and is organized by POPULUS.

Mountain America Credit Union has more than $6.4 billion in assets and serves more than 650,000 members, wherever they are, through online and mobile banking, in 87 branches across five states and with access to more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,000 shared-branching locations nationwide. With roots dating back to the 1930s, Mountain America offers a variety of financial products and services for consumers and businesses, including savings accounts, auto loans, checking accounts, mortgage loans, business checking, student loans, SBA loans and retirement options. Visit www.macu.com for more information.

