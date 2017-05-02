

Rathbone Brothers Plc (the 'Company')



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them The Company announces that on 2 May 2017, in accordance with the Company's HRMC Savings Related Options Plan 1,499 options were granted to the following PDMRs.



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Paul Stockton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Finance Director | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | |GB0002148343 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Grant of Options under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Savings-Related Share | | | |Option Scheme | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Options awarded over 710 shares at| | | |an exercise price of £18.99 per| | | |share | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |02/05/2017 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Ivo Clifton | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |General Manager | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | | | | |ISIN: Ordinary Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | |GB0002148343 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Grant of Options under the Rathbone | | | |Brothers Plc Savings-Related Share | | | |Option Scheme | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Options awarded over 789 shares at| | | |an exercise price of £18.99 per| | | |share | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | | | | |- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | | | | | | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |02/05/2017 | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |Outside a trading venue | +--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+



Enquiries:



Ali Johnson Company Secretary Telephone - 0207 399 0326



