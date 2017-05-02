ATHENS, GREECE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE: TNP) announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2016 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Company's website.

Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by clicking on the annual report prompt under the Contact Us section of the Company's website, http://www.tenn.gr.

Alternatively, shareholders may request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Advisor at:

Capital Link Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, NY 10169 USA

Tel: (+) 1 212 661 7566

ten@capitallink.com

The Annual Report, other reports and other information regarding the Company are also available without charge at a website maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

TEN, founded in 1993, is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world today. TEN's pro-forma fleet, including three Aframax tankers under construction, consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and LNG carriers, totalling 7.2 million dwt. Of these, 45 vessels trade in crude, 15 in products, three are shuttle tankers and two are LNG carriers.

COMPANY'S GROWTH TIME-TABLE

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- # Vessel Name Type Dwt Delivery Status Employment ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 Ulysses VLCC 300,000 May 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Elias Tsakos Aframax 112,700 June 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 Thomas Zafiras Aframax 112,700 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 Leontios H Aframax 112,700 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 Parthenon TS Aframax 112,700 Nov 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 Sunray Panamax LR1 74,200 Aug 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 Sunrise Panamax LR1 74,200 Sep 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Maria Energy LNG 93,616 Oct 2016 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Hercules I VLCC 300,000 Jan 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Marathon TS Aframax 112,700 Feb 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Lisboa DP2 Shuttle 157,000 Mar 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Sola TS Aframax 112,700 Apr 2017 Delivered Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Oslo TS Aframax 112,700 Q2 2017 TBD Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 Stavanger TS Aframax 112,700 Q3 2017 TBD Yes ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Bergen TS Aframax 112,700 Q4 2017 TBD Yes ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information please contact:



Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr



Investor Relations / Media

Capital Link, Inc.

Nicolas Bornozis

Paul Lampoutis

+212 661 7566

ten@capitallink.com



