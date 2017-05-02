With an 81 percent Higher Score than Telco Industry Average, a rapidly increasing number of enterprises are moving away from MPLS to Aryaka Global SD-WAN



MILPITAS, Calif., 2017-05-02 18:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka®, the leading global SD-WAN provider, today announced the company achieved a Net Promoter Score of 65, which is 81% higher than the telecommunications industry average of 12.1.



Customers surveyed mentioned Aryaka's ability to deploy MPLS-grade connectivity in days anywhere in the world with built-in cloud and SaaS connectivity, and Aryaka's 24x7 CCIE-level support team as some of the key factors for recommending the global SD-WAN provider to other enterprises.



"Aryaka is a great company, and the support team is the best in the industry," added Ben Warner, Manager of IT Infrastructure at Henny Penny. "Nobody else even comes close."



"Customer satisfaction is the primary driver of everything we do at Aryaka," said Shawn Farshchi, President and CEO of Aryaka. "For the past nine years, we've dedicated ourselves to building industry-leading customer support - and it's clear that our efforts are paying off. It's inspiring to see how customer after customer is acknowledging Aryaka's customer service making a difference for them and being lightyears ahead of major telcos."



"Aryaka has time and time again shown how to be the service provider that customers always knew they could have," said Ian Price, a Senior Network Engineer at Tableau Software. "A willingness to provide 'outside of the box' engineering, drive new concepts internally to meet customer demands, and a support organization that all other providers should be held to in comparison, are just a few of the ways that Aryaka keeps me as a customer."



Aryaka received high scores of 8.9 and above for criteria spanning from "implementation and onboarding experience" and "ease of use" to "customer support." These scores also come on the heels of a new round of funding led by Third Point Ventures and Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners last January.



The Net Promoter Score was created by Satmetrix and Bain & Company as a management philosophy and business model. The score is based on a 200 point scale ranging from -100 to 100. A positive NPS score is a strong predictor of customer satisfaction and future business growth.



About Aryaka Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide, and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms, and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.



