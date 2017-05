Settlement was not created for German Power May futures contracts for clearing date May 1st. Correction of settlement for settlement date 3rd May is currently planned. Implementation of correction to be confirmed seperately this evening.



Impacted contracts:



EDEBLMMAY-17 EDEPLMMAY-17



EDEFUTBLMMAY-17 EDEFUTPLMMAY-17



EDEBLW18-17



For further information please contact:



Clearing and Collateral Management + 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com