Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.05.2017 | 18:16
(3 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Space Heaters Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.45% by 2021: Growing Demand for Propane Space Heating Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Apr 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Space Heaters Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global space heaters market to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Space Heaters Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for propane space heating products. The demand for propane space heating products will increase during the forecast period. The rising electricity prices in developed countries is propelling the demand for propane space heating products. In 2014, nearly 40% of the US households relied on electrical heaters as their primary heating source.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in expenditure on essential items in emerging nations. The increase in per capita income will drive the market for space heaters in growing nations. An increase in the adoption of electric and technologically advanced products is seen in developing markets, especially among the higher income segments. As the number of working families is rising, people have started opting for electric home appliances. With the improved scope for high-priced space heaters, small players are introducing new products to capitalize the increasing purchasing power of consumers.

Key vendors

  • De'Longhi Appliances
  • Honeywell International
  • Jarden Consumer solutions
  • Lasko Products

Other prominent vendors

  • Crane - USA
  • Dyson
  • Heat Storm
  • Optimus Enterprise
  • Sunpentown International
  • SUNHEAT INTERNATIONAL
  • Vornado Air

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Key leading countries

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zkb68s/global_space

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




