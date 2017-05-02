

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session with modest gains. Investor sentiment received a boost from the news that Greece has agreed to a bailout deal. Upbeat economic data also contributed to the positive mood among investors. British manufacturing activity expanded at the sharpest pace in three years and Eurozone manufacturing activity also expanded at the fastest pace in six years.



Greece reached a deal with its international creditors early Tuesday, on reforms ranging from further cuts to pensions to less tax breaks, thus paving the way for the disbursement of the next tranche of funds from the EUR 86 billion bailout agreed in 2015 and the start of talks on a possible debt relief.



The Greek government and lender institutions agreed a 'preliminary technical agreement' on reforms under the bailout deal, Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos announced on Tuesday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.17 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.52 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.23 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.56 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.70 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. advanced 0.64 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.63 percent.



In Frankfurt, Bayer rose 0.22 percent after West Virginia State University accused Dow Chemical and Bayer of polluting the groundwater under its campus with three likely carcinogens.



In London, Aberdeen Asset Management jumped 4.27 percent. The fund manager reported much narrowed business outflows during the second quarter of 2017 as emerging markets recovered.



Standard Life increased 2.78 percent after it and Aberdeen Asset Management agreed to pay out tens of millions of pounds in retention bonuses to executives to stop them quitting during their £11bn merger deal.



Shire gained 2.51 percent after it reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



Online grocer Ocado soared 5.78 percent on reports of a delivery tie-up with supermarket M&S.



BP Plc advanced 1.60 percent after a rebound in crude prices and higher production helped the energy giant report a sharp increase in first-quarter profit.



Novartis rose 0.59 percent in Zurich after winning a new drug approval from the U.S. health regulator.



Polymer producer Hexpol tumbled 4.80 percent in Stockholm on a brokerage downgrade.



Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in six years in April, final data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.7 in April from 56.2 in March. However, the score was slightly below the expected level of 56.8.



Eurozone unemployment remained unchanged from the previous month in March at its lowest level in over eight years, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 9.5 percent, unchanged from February. The figure was the lowest since April 2009, the agency said. A year ago, the jobless rate was 10.2 percent. Economists had forecast 9.4 percent.



Germany's unemployment rate based on ILO norms was unchanged in March and employment growth remained solid, preliminary data from Destatis showed Tuesday. The adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in March, unchanged from February, the results of the labor force survey showed.



British manufacturing activity expanded at the sharpest pace in three years in April, survey results from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Tuesday.



The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector climbed to 57.3 in April from March's 4-month low of 54.2. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall to 54.0.



China's manufacturing activity expanded at a slower pace in April on weak output and new orders, defying expectations for a modest improvement, survey data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday.



The Caixin Purchasing Managers' Index for the factory sector fell unexpectedly to 50.3 in April from 51.2 in March. The expected reading was 51.3.



