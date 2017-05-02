(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Regulatory News:
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|April 2017
|
63,434,640
| Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 63,434,640
| Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 61,239,692
Previous declaration
|Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|March 2017
|
63,434,640
| Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares): 63,434,640
| Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares): 61,726,772
