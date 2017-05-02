(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC):

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights April 2017 63,434,640 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 63,434,640 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 61,239,692

Previous declaration

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights March 2017 63,434,640 Total number of voting rights (including treasury shares): 63,434,640 Total number of voting rights (excluding treasury shares): 61,726,772

