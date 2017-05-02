

OCTOPUS AIM VCT 2 PLC



02 May 2017



Amendment - Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights



Amendment of RNS published at 16:49 on 28 April 2017 - Incorrect admission date stated on the original announcement. The correct date should be 15 May 2017.



Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue of 247,998 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each at a price of 87.8p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend for the year to 30 November 2016 payable on 28 April 2017.



Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for admission of the new shares. Admission is expected to become effective on or around 15 May 2016.



The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company is now: 82,590,854 Ordinary Shares.



For further information please contact:



Nicola Board Company Secretary 020 7776 8663



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc via GlobeNewswire



B0JQZZ8R111



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX