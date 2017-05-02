Kuwait Tennis Federation and Kuwait's Tamdeen Group Sign On One of the World's Leading Tennis Academies

KUWAIT CITY, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mouratoglou Tennis Academy to set up its first international site outside France at Kuwait's Sheikh Jaber Al Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah International Tennis Complex

Partnership will further Kuwait's ambition to become an internationally reputed tennis destination

Tamdeen Group, a major property developer behind the upcoming the state-of-the art Sheikh Jaber Al Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah International Tennis Complex in Kuwait has signed on the France-based Mouratoglou Tennis Academy to establish a world-class tennis coaching facility in Kuwait. The academy is one of the most sought-after and successful tennis academies in the world, rated according to the caliber of their distinguished alumni.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/506044/Tamdeen_Group.jpg )



The tennis program will be spearheaded by the founder of the academy, Patrick Mouratoglou. Mouratoglou has been Serena Williams' coach since 2012 and has trained players to win 10 grand slam titles, 2 Olympic golds, 3 WTA Tour championships and 14 premier titles.

To mark the partnership, a signing ceremony was organized yesterday in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah, President of Kuwait Tennis Federation.

Patrick Mouratoglou present at the partnership signing ceremony remarked: "The facilities and playing conditions at Kuwait's tennis complex will be on par with the best in the world and merits coaching of the highest standards. I am excited to lead the rise of tennis champions from the GCC and eventually see some of them play in the grand slams."

Kuwait's international tennis complex is being built as per the standards set by International Tennis Federation (ITF) and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). By 2019, it will be fully developed, boasting indoor and outdoor seating for over 8,472 people collectively. It will be the first destination in the Middle East offering world-class tennis facilities and internationally coveted tournaments throughout the year. The tennis complex will put Kuwait ahead of UAE and Qatar as the global tennis destination in the Middle East.

Mohammed Jassim Khalid Al Marzouq, Chairman of Tamdeen Group said: "This is a big moment for all of us in Kuwait. Our partnership with Mouratoglou Tennis Academy will help Kuwait become a serious player in the global sporting arena and contribute towards a diversified economy. Tamdeen Group has an ambitious vison for Kuwait and we will continue to build great places that create long-term commercial and social benefits".