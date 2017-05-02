Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) and the Republic of Senegal have signed two agreements enabling Total to contribute to the exploration activities in Senegal's deep and ultra-deep offshore.

"An established player in refining and marketing in Senegal, Total is delighted to expand its presence in the country in the exploration production segment. These agreements are part of the Group's strategy to carry out exploration activities in new deepwater basins in Africa and leverage our world renowned expertise. Total is pleased to be bringing our know-how to the promising exploration zones in Senegal," said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total, following his meeting with the President of the Republic of Senegal.

The first agreement involves an exploration and production sharing contract for the Rufisque Offshore Profond block, which covers an area of 10,357 square kilometers. Total will be the operator with a 90% interest alongside Société Nationale des Pétroles du Sénégal (Petrosen), holding the remaining 10%.

The Group also signed a cooperation agreement with Petrosen and Senegal's Ministry of Energy and Renewable Energy Development under which Total will perform studies to assess the exploration potential of Senegal's ultra-deep offshore and become operator of an exploration block.

Total in Senegal

Total has been present in Senegal since 1947 in the refining and marketing of petroleum products. With a network of 174 service stations located throughout the country, Total is a major economic player in Senegal.

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and a major player in solar energy with SunPower and Total Solar. Our 98,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits. total.com

Cautionary note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A. has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms "Total" and "Total Group" are sometimes used for convenience where general references are made to TOTAL S.A. and/or its subsidiaries. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.

This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

