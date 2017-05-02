sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 02.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

94,77 Euro		+0,911
+0,97 %
WKN: 575626 ISIN: FR0000184798 Ticker-Symbol: OPA 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ORPEA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORPEA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,17
95,56
18:59
94,53
95,00
18:59
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORPEA
ORPEA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORPEA94,77+0,97 %