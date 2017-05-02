

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. has released a new utensil called Frork, a fry-fork hybrid that has french fries for prongs and are designed to scoop up all the toppings that fall out of the new sandwiches.



The company has launched the product to promote its new Signature Crafted Recipes line of burgers and chicken sandwiches.



The new line of sandwiches include the Pico Guacamole, which is made with pico de gallo and buttermilk ranch sauce; a Sweet BBQ Bacon, which is made with thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon and crispy onions; and the Maple Bacon Dijon, whch is made with applewood bacon and sweet maple seasoning.



McDonald's also released a mock infomercial featuring pitchman Anthony Sullivanto to promote its Signature Crafted Recipe burgers and chicken sandwiches.



'Will the Frork change your life? Probably not.' Sullivan said in the video. 'Will the Frork improve your Signature Crafted Recipes eating experience? I mean, sure ... maybe.'



According to McDonald's the 'unnecessarily superfluous' utensil will help customers scoop up every last bit of the new premium burgers and chicken sandwiches, even the toppings that fall out of a burger.



