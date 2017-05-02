

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended the first session of the holiday shortened trading week with a gain. The increase boosted the market to a new high for the year.



Investors remain confident that Emmanuel Macron will emerge victorious in the upcoming French runoff election on Sunday. Traders also cheered the news that Greece reached a deal with its international creditors early Tuesday.



Investors are looking forward to a number of important events this week, including earnings from Apple later today, Wednesday's policy decision from the Federal Reserve and Friday's US jobs report.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.63 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,868.56. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.72 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.83 percent.



Galenica was among the top performing stocks of the session. The stock jumped 4.3 percent, adding to its solid gains from the past 3 weeks.



Swiss Life climbed 2.6 percent, Kuehne + Nagel gained 2.5 percent and Adecco added 1.5 percent. Givaudan rose 1.4 percent and LafargeHolcim increased by 1.8 percent. The cement company is due to report quarterly results on Wednesday.



The positive performance of the index heavyweights provided support to the overall market Tuesday. Novartis advanced 0.6 percent, Roche climbed 0.9 percent and Nestlé added 0.7 percent.



Shares of the big banks finished with modest gains Tuesday. Credit rose 0.4 percent and UBS advanced 0.7 percent. UBS has agreed to pay US$445 million to settle a US mortgage security dispute.



Geberit decreased by 0.8 percent. The company reported first quarter results that were in line with expectations.



Lonza was the biggest loser of the session, falling 6.5 percent after a capital increase.



In the broad market, Oerlikon surged 6.7 percent after it reported stronger than expected earnings and raised its guidance for the full year.



