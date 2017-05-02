According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global commercial drawer warmer marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005938/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global commercial drawer warmer market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Commercial Drawer Warmer Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research, "The global commercial drawer warmer market is expected to grow driven by the increasing number of foodservice establishments that use drawer warmers to serve food at optimum temperatures. The built-in drawer warmers are expected to see fast-paced growth over the next five years as foodservice establishments prefer built-in drawer warmers as they save space and have a sleek appearance."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The market research analysis categorizes the global commercial drawer warmer market into three major end-user segments. They are:

Restaurants and hotels

Bakeries and pizzerias

Others

Restaurants and hotels

This segment includes quick service restaurants (QSRs), full-service restaurants (FSRs), fast casual restaurants (FCRs), and hotels. Many premium hotels and FSRs prepare food and store it in blast chillers to keep the pre-cooked food fresh. Once the order is placed, the pre-cooked food is warmed in drawer warmers at specific temperatures by using thermostat temperature control. Various food items such as baked potato, vegetables, and bread can be heated quickly and served hot.

Many restaurants and hotels procure high-end drawer warmers that are aesthetically designed and go with the kitchen decor. In addition, restaurants and hotels that have space constraints prefer to use built-in drawer warmers as it can significantly save the countertop space for other kitchen equipment.

Bakeries and pizzerias

The bakeries segment is one of the significant users of the commercial drawer warmer, as the bakeries use the equipment to serve various bread preparations, croissants, pretzels, buns, and rolls. Most of the bakeries prepare their baked items in advance, and during the peak selling hours, these bakeries tend to use the drawer warmers to heat and serve the food warm.

Similarly, some of the pizzerias use the drawer warmer to warm different kinds of pizzas. Pizza chain brands that provide pizza delivery systems use drawer warmers to deliver warm pizzas at the doorstep. For instance, in 2015, Domino's Pizza unveiled its delivery car service named DXP in the US, which delivers pizzas at the customer's doorstep. Pizzerias also offer appetizers and side dishes such as nachos, mozzarella sticks, tortillas, and dough bites. These appetizers are usually pre-cooked, and the operators use drawer warmers to heat the pre-cooked side dishes and serve them fresh.

"Manufacturers also provide moisture-control mechanisms in drawer warmers, so that dry appetizers like nachos remain crispy and crunchy while serving," says Manu.

Others

The others segment includes catering companies, cafes, clubs, and pubs. Catering companies provide food items at various events, weddings, and celebrations and require significant use of food warming equipment such as drawer warmers. Vendors of drawer warmers are improving product design to allow end-users to store the food in the warmer in the same pot or dish in which it was cooked. This can save time for the operators by reducing the need to transfer the food from one pan to another. The casters under the drawer warmer provide mobility to the equipment.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Alto-Shaam

Hatco

Vulcan

Wells, Bloomfield

Browse Related Reports:

Global Commercial Combi Ovens Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Beverage Dispensers Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Bakery Proofers Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like alcoholic beveragesnon-alcoholic beverages, and food. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005938/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com