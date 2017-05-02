BARCELONA, SPAIN -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- xMatters (www.xmatters.com), a provider of integration-driven collaboration to proactively resolve issues, today announced a DevOps toolchain integration with Atlassian (www.atlassian.com), the team collaboration software company.

With this latest update, xMatters is now fully integrated across multiple Atlassian products, including the full JIRA lineup, HipChat, and StatusPage. This makes it easy for organizations to extend the capabilities of their favorite Atlassian tools by connecting the people, data, and systems needed to drive development and operations workflows forward.

"Our latest integration streamlines the process by which Atlassian users can build and optimize their DevOps toolchains, making it even easier for teams to collaborate efficiently and effectively, accelerate the innovation process, and resolve issues before they impact customers," said Abbas Haider Ali, CTO at xMatters. "And with more integrations planned for Confluence, Trello, and Bitbucket later this year, we're well on our way towards a complete, unified solution that enhances Atlassian's suite of collaboration tools with xMatters' intelligent integrations."

xMatters works by integrating across all of an organization's build, operations, and monitoring tools so that when incidents arise, key responders are automatically notified on their device of choice and prompted to take action. This includes the ability to seamlessly generate a JIRA ticket, invite targeted teams to a HipChat collaboration room, and post status updates directly to a public or private StatusPage. These actions automatically include relevant data from build, operations, and monitoring tools so that resolution teams can rapidly get up to speed.

xMatters will be demonstrating all of these capabilities during Atlassian Summit Europe, May 2-5, at booth G1. In addition, the team will be leading a theatre session on Tuesday, May 2, from 6:45pm - 7:00pm in Summit Expo, Hall 8.1.

"We're not only excited to launch and demonstrate our new integration, but to lead a thoughtful discussion on how enterprise organizations should approach a successful DevOps strategy," said Sendhil Jayachandran, CMO at xMatters. "We know that the journey from legacy infrastructure, applications, and operational models to a modern stack can prove challenging and complex, so we'll be demystifying this transformation alongside some illuminating case studies. We'll also be reviewing insights from a recent DevOps Maturity survey that we produced with Atlassian."

Read the DevOps Maturity Survey Report here: https://www.xmatters.com/devopssurveyreport

To see how Atlassian tools can work together with xMatters, check out this video which walks through a sample toolchain with Splunk, JIRA, HipChat and StatusPage: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0OKBq3QoyE

