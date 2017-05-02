Industry 4.0 Convergence: Industrial Internet, Streaming IoT Analytics, and 3D Printing Report 2017 - By Industry Vertical, Software, Hardware & Services - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Apr 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Industry 4.0 Convergence: Industrial Internet, Streaming IoT Analytics, and 3D Printing 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

Industrial IoT is part of a broader trend towards the transformation of industry as part of a Industry 4.0. Initially focusing on improving existing processes and augmented current infrastructure, IIoT will evolve to encompass next generation methods and procedures such as "teleoperation" (operation of a machine at a distance), tele-robotics, and other areas that rely upon interface and control of real objects by virtual objects. This research evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2017 to 2022.

Manufacturing processes produce vast amounts of machine-generated data, most of which is unstructured and from disparate sources and formats. Accordingly, there is a need for uniform data management processes and use of Big Data Analytics tools and techniques. While much of this data will be very useful for longer-term analytics, significant value will be realized from real-time processing such as centralized versus distributed manufacturing decisions.

This research evaluates the technologies, companies, and solutions for real-time IoT data processing and analytics. The report assesses challenges and opportunities associated with realizing business value from real-time analytics. The report provides detailed forecasts globally, regionally, and across industry verticals and solution categories for 2017 to 2022.



