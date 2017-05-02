Global Battery Recycling Market to Reach USD 11.83 Billion by 2022: Growing Output of Spent Batteries from the Automotive & Industrial Sources - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Apr 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Battery Recycling Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global battery recycling market is projected to reach USD 11.83 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2017 and 2022. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing output of spent batteries from the automotive and industrial sources.

The lead-acid battery chemistry segment dominated the global battery recycling market in 2016, followed by the lithium-based and nickel-based chemistries. Lead-acid is the most common type of chemistry, and is used in a wide range of automotive and industrial applications. The lead-acid chemistry segment is projected to witness the highest growth from 2017 to 2022, due to the increasing use of starting, lighting, and ignition (SLI) batteries.

Automotive source was the largest segment of the battery recycling market, by source in 2016. An automotive battery is an indispensable component of the powertrain of a vehicle, independent of the fuel used for its operation. It is used to power the electrical systems of the vehicle when the engine is turned off. It is also used to start the engine and to provide current for the ignition system and electric starter motor. The energy from the battery is also utilized when the electric requirement of the vehicle exceeds its alternator's capacity. Majority of the vehicles use a 12V lead acid battery for these applications.

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing market, as it is a major recycler of all chemistries of spent batteries. The growing output of spent batteries from various end-use sources, such as automotive, industrial, and consumer & electronic appliances is responsible for the growth of the Europe battery recycling market. Stringent environmental regulations for proper disposal and recycling of batteries in the economies, such as Germany and the U.K., are also among the factors expected to drive the European battery recycling market during the forecast period. Key countries in the Europe battery recycling market are Germany, the U.K., France, Russia, and Italy.

Accurec Recycling GmbH

Aqua Metals

Battery Solutions, Inc.

COM2 Recycling Solutions

Call2recycle

The DOE Run Company

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Enersys

Exide Technologies

G&P Batteries

Gopher Resource

Gravita India Limited

Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd

Johnson Controls

Kinbursky Brothers Inc.

Metalex Products Limited

RSR Corporation

Raw Materials Company

Recupyl S.A.S

Retriev Technologies Inc

Teck Resources Limited

Terrapure Environmental

Tonolli Canada Ltd

Umicore

Vinton Batteries

World Logistics Inc



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Battery Recycling Market, By Chemistry



7 Battery Recycling Market, By Source



8 Battery Recycling Market, By End Use



9 Battery Recycling Market, By Material



10 Battery Recycling Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Battery Recycling Market, Company Profiles



13 Appendix



