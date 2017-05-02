Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2017) - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") announces that it has ordered a KSS100, Transmissive X-Ray ("XRT") Ore-Sorter from Steinert US for use at the Bayhorse Silver Mine, East-Central Oregon, USA. The KSS100, with an up to 40 ton/hour sorting capacity throughput, can effectively separate non-mineralized from mineralized material in the mine output prior to processing.

The Company has conducted extensive testing of the Bayhorse mineralization with Steinert US., on the effectiveness of the KSS100 XRT. The Sorter does not require any water in its operation, and has an extremely low power draw, that makes it extremely cost effective.