$4.08 Billion Bread Improvers Market by Ingredient, Application, Type, Form & Region - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Bread Improvers Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The global bread improvers market witnessed steady growth in the last few years. The market size is projected to reach USD 4.08 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of around 5.2% from 2017 to 2022. The growing demand for convenience bakery products and growing product innovation in bakery products are the major driving factors of this market.
The bread improvers market, by ingredient, is segmented into emulsifiers, enzymes, oxidizing agents, reducing agents, and others (chlorine, and other bleaching agents). Emulsifiers are largely used in bakery applications to reduce the fat content in bakery products as they also function as dough conditioners, shelf life enhancers, and crumb softeners. Monoglycerides, lecithin, diglycerides, and DATEM are the common emulsifiers used in baking industry. The segment was followed by enzymes in terms of market size in 2016.
By form, the market has been segmented on the basis of powder, liquid & semi-liquid, and granular. Powdered bread improvers are most widely used by manufacturers compared to other forms, since it is easier to handle as compared to other forms such as liquid and granular; hence, bread improvers in powdered form account for the largest share in the market. The powdered form is largely used in the production of a range of bakery products, such as bread, viennoiseries, and cakes.
Bread improvers enhance the handling of dough, sensory characteristics, better taste, and increased shelf life. Innovative and customized product offerings from bread improver manufacturers enable bakery manufacturers to cater to the specific demand of the consumers.
