It is estimated that one and five men and one in four women aged 64-75 suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD) or chronic renal failure. The prevalence of CKD is anticipated to increase even further in the near-future as incidences of hypertension and diabetes continue to rise, spurring the need for kidney transplants or artificial filtering techniques. Examples of these techniques include hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis which help remove wastes and extra salt and water from the body, helping control blood pressure.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502006479/en/

Infiniti Research helps companies identify new market opportunities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This trend will open potential new market opportunities for medical device companies in the peritoneal dialysis (PD) fluids market, resulting in intense competition due to the presence of strong competitors. Increased competition can endanger profit margins which is why properly identifying potential risks and the right investment opportunities are crucial. To avoid setbacks and increase profits, organizations are continually turning to market intelligence experts, looking for actionable insights to develop effective growth strategies while entering new markets.

Peritoneal Dialysis Market Opportunities

A leading healthcare company specializing in the production of medical supplies approached Infiniti to engage in a market entry assessment, which would help them understand the perception of their drugs in the PD fluids market. The focal point of the assessment was to help the client - a leading provider of products and services for people with chronic kidney failure across the globe gain a clear understanding of the perception of their products for patients suffering from metabolic acidosis in the PD fluids market across regions such as Italy, Sweden, and France.

View the study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/pd-fluids-market-entry-engagement

After collecting and analyzing data over a duration of 12 weeks, a detailed assessment of research findings and deliverables for the role of metabolic acidosis in PD patients and the perception of their new drug for PD in the market was presented to the client. Information in the report included:

Assessment of awareness level about acidosis and peritoneal dialysis fluids in PD patients

Perception and importance of acidosis in PD patients

Perception of PD fluids: What is the decision criteria for prescription of PD fluids?

Assessment of prevalence rate for metabolic acidosis in PD patients

Spend analysis assessment: Assessment of price awareness among PD patients and health care professionals

Average spend estimation of health care professionals for bicaVera's acidosis control

Willingness to pay for the solution

Targeted regions of Italy, Sweden, France

And more

How Can Infiniti Research Help You?

Infiniti Research provides smart solutions to address your business challenges. Their team of industry experts deliver high-quality support to help organizations maximize presence in the global market. In their PD market assessment, Infiniti Research adopted a human intelligence model to identify, shortlist, and approach respondents across the target regions. Infiniti's engagement management team developed a comprehensive proprietary database, consisting of information on more than two million industry experts, key opinion leaders, major competitors, and end-users, in order to assess challenges specific to the healthcare industry

Request a brochure and see how you can benefit from Infiniti's services.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502006479/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.infinitiresearch.com

Contact Us