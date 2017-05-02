Technavio analysts forecast the global almond oil marketto grow to USD 2.21 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 13% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005871/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global almond oil market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global almond oil market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on the product type (sweet almond oil and bitter almond oil), applications (cosmetics industry and food industry), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The Americas is the leading regional segment of the almond oil market, expected to generate both the highest revenue and maximum incremental growth through the forecast period. The rise in awareness of the benefits provided by almond oil in various dietary and cosmetic applications is the key driver of the market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global almond oil market:

Increasing use of almond oil

Growing demand for aromatherapy

Increasing availability in modern retailing channels

Increasing use of almond oil

"Almond oil provides a number of skin, hair, health, and beauty benefits. The increasing awareness of these benefits is driving the demand for almond oil across various geographies globallysays Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

Almond oil is generally extracted from the shelled almond kernel and is rich in vitamins, proteins, minerals, and essential fatty acids such as omega 9. It is suitable for all skin types as an emollient and is known for its ability to soften, soothe, and re-condition the skin.

Growing demand for aromatherapy

Aromatherapy involves the use of essential oils for the treatment or alleviation of various health conditions. It is also used to improve the mood, change cognitive states, and also as a supplemental medicine. Aromatherapy is gaining popularity with an increase in the number of spa customers, which is driving the sales of various essential oils including almond based oils. Almond oil is popular among aromatherapy clients as it is a very versatile carrier oil suitable for all skin types.

Increasing availability in modern retailing channels

"Essential oils such as almond oil are mainly sold by organized retailers, with the vendors in the market being highly dependent on large organized retailers for generating sales. The advent of modern supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores has positively impacted the marketsays Manjunath.

Supermarkets act as a major distribution channel to supply essential oils such as almond oil to the consumers. The rise in global population has amplified the demand for these supermarkets, with consumers looking for a unified retail channel to satisfy all their shopping requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Table-top and Sachet Sweeteners Market 2017-2021

Global Liqueurs Market 2017-2021

Global Packaged Condensed Milk Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like non-alcoholic beveragealcoholic beverage, and food services. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502005871/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com