Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company / Issue of Debt Metalloinvest successfully places a USD 800 million 7-year Eurobond Offering 02-May-2017 / 19:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. _Not for release, distribution or publication, directly or indirectly, into or in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan __or the Russian Federation._ *Metalloinvest successfully places a USD 800 million 7-year Eurobond Offering* *Moscow, Russia - 2 May 2017 *- Metalloinvest (the 'Company'), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, announces the successful placement of USD 800 million 4.85% guaranteed notes due 2024 (the 'Notes'). A well-coordinated marketing effort covering qualified investors in the USA, the UK, Switzerland, Germany and Russia attracted significant interest from investors in the new offering. Initial investors' interest resulted in more than USD 2 billion orders at the time the book was opened. The Notes have been allocated to over 100 investors from Continental Europe (31%), Russia (28%), the United Kingdom (22%), the United States (11%), Asia and others (8%). Approximately 57% of the offering was purchased by banks and private banks, 36% by asset managers and funds and the remainder of the Notes were acquired by pension funds and insurance companies. Credit Suisse, Sberbank CIB, Société Générale, and VTB Capital acted as Global Coordinators and Bookrunners and BofA Merrill Lynch, Gazprombank, and ING acted as Joint Lead Managers and Bookrunners of the offering. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering of the Notes to finance the tender offer on its USD 1.0 billion 5.625% notes due 2020 and for general corporate purposes. A participation rate of 66.7% was achieved in the tender offer launched on 13 April 2017, i.e. a total principal amount of USD 667 million of notes was tendered. According to the Bookrunners, this marks the highest repurchase volume on a single-bond tender offer in Russia in recent years. The settlement of the tender offer is scheduled for 5 May 2017. # # # # _For more information, please contact: _ *Artem Lavrischev* _Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings_ E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55 *DISCLAIMER * The information contained herein is not for release, distribution or publication, directly or indirectly, into or in the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia), Canada, Australia or Japan. Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by USM Holdings. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of USM Holdings (49%), with other major beneficiaries being the companies of Vladimir Skoch (30%) and Farhad Moshiri (10%).

