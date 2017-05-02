

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance Tuesday afternoon, but is little changed overall. Investors are in a cautious mood as the FOMC has begun its two-day policy meeting. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged when it concludes its meeting Wednesday afternoon, but traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about future rate hikes.



The lack of U.S. economic data is keeping some investors on the sidelines Tuesday. Investors will be paying close attention to Wednesday's ADP private sector employment report and Thursday's weekly jobless claims data ahead of Friday's employment report for April.



Greece reached a deal with its international creditors early Tuesday, on reforms ranging from further cuts to pensions to less tax breaks, thus paving the way for the disbursement of the next tranche of funds from the EUR 86 billion bailout agreed in 2015 and the start of talks on a possible debt relief.



The dollar dipped to an early low of $1.0925 against the Euro Tuesday, but has since bounced back to around $1.09.



Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in six years in April, final data from IHS Markit showed Tuesday. The factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 56.7 in April from 56.2 in March. However, the score was slightly below the expected level of 56.8.



Eurozone unemployment remained unchanged from the previous month in March at its lowest level in over eight years, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 9.5 percent, unchanged from February. The figure was the lowest since April 2009, the agency said. A year ago, the jobless rate was 10.2 percent. Economists had forecast 9.4 percent.



Germany's unemployment rate based on ILO norms was unchanged in March and employment growth remained solid, preliminary data from Destatis showed Tuesday. The adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in March, unchanged from February, the results of the labor force survey showed.



The buck climbed to an early high of $1.2863 against the pound sterling Tuesday, but has since pulled back to around $1.2925.



British manufacturing activity expanded at the sharpest pace in three years in April, survey results from IHS Markit and Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Tuesday.



The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector climbed to 57.3 in April from March's 4-month low of 54.2. Meanwhile, economists had expected the index to fall to 54.0.



Members of the Bank of Japan's Monetary Policy Board said that the country' economic recovery remains on track, minutes from the bank's March 15 and 16 meeting revealed on Tuesday.



'Japan's economy has continued its moderate recovery trend. Overseas economies have continued to grow at a moderate pace, although emerging economies remain sluggish in part.



In this situation, exports have picked up,' the minutes said.



The greenback rose to a high of Y112.305 against the Japanese Yen Tuesday, but has since eased back to around Y112.145.



The monetary base in Japan advanced 19.8 percent on year in April, the Bank of Japan said on Tuesday, coming in at 456.239 trillion yen. That follows the 20.3 percent annual increase in March.



The services sector in Japan continued to expand in April, although at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Tuesday with a services PMI score of 52.2. That's down from 52.9 in March, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



