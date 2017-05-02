Research and Markets - United States Food Service Restaurant Market 2017-2022: Key Brands are McDonald's, Yum! Brands, Burger King, Starbucks, Chipotle Mexican Grill & Future Spotlight

DUBLIN, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "US Food Service Restaurant Market - Segmented by Type and Service (2017 - 2022)" report to their offering.

Quick service restaurants and take away are the growing trends in the food service restaurant (FSR) sector. The US food service restaurant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period of 2017-2022. The US is the second largest market for foodservice restaurants, globally, due to the increased dining-out culture.

Primary factors driving the market for food service restaurants includes the increased digitalisation of food service; thus, consumers find it comfortable to book prior and make an online payment. The 100% home delivery system, mainly in the case of pizza delivery, has been another major driver for the market. There is an increased cultural influx due to multinational work culture, which has influenced the growing exotic food taste of consumers.

The high coffee consumption in the US is a major driver for the huge café market in the country. However, the increased obesity and health awareness among consumers is affecting the market growth, as most of the fast food is unhealthy. The increasing cost of ingredients, quality and safety are other restraining factors.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Home Delivery Service and Specialist Coffee Shops Attracting Consumers

Growing Exotic Consumer Taste Due to Increased International Influx

Food Service Go Digital and Pricing-Promotional Strategy

Restraints



Growing Obesity and Health Concerns among Consumer

Quality, Ingredient Sourcing and Safety

Opportunities



Franchise Offering by Domestic Players

Growing Food Chain Resturants Focused on Health and Organic Products

Some of the major players capturing the food service restaurant in the US include



McDonald's Corp.

Yum! Brands Inc.

Burger King Worldwide Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Future Spotlight

