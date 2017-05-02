Technavio's latest report on the global automotive torque vectoring system marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive components sector, says, "The torque vectoring mechanism allows the differential to vary the torque that is available at each driving wheel. Apart from the newer front or the usual rear-wheel drive vehicles, torque vectoring has also become the popular method of power transfer for AWD vehicles

Torque vectoring as a technology is developed as an addition to the basic or standard differential. Hence, this technology performs the basic tasks of a usual differential, as well as transmitting torque independently to the driving wheels. This ability to transfer independent torque generally results in the improvement of vehicular handling and traction. Torque vectoring differentials were originally developed for racing, specifically rally racing.

The top three emerging trends driving the global automotive torque vectoring system marketaccording to Technavio automotiveresearch analysts are:

Use of MR fluids by Ricardo in torque vectoring systems

Ricardo has advocated the use of the unique properties of magnetorheological (MR) fluid inside hydraulic pumps. This eliminates the need for electro-mechanical valves and other small moving parts. An MR is a type of oil that is composed of minute magnetic particles that react to magnetic fields.

"The rationale behind the R&D needed to develop MR solutions like the one described above is explained by the inexpensive nature of such solutions vis-à-vis wet clutch-based systems. Wet clutch-based systems are too expensive to be used in volume offerings," according to Siddharth.

Development of electric torque vectoring systems for EV all-terrain vehicles and AWDs

The Strategic Recovery Institute, which is a California-based non-profit group focusing on sustainable design, has developed an EV1 electric off-road racer that can deliver 750 lb-ft of torque at zero rpm and a top speed of 125 mph. The vehicle has some characteristics of one of the world's best electric vehicles, the 'Prius', but it is mostly dedicated to proving the legitimacy of green racing.

Hybrid vehicles with AWD were provided with the new technology from GKN in late 2015. This adds to GKN's core eAxle and torque vectoring technologies, which are already in production.

Modular torque vectoring: the way forward

Manufacturers such as Ricardo (hybrid-drive system), Honda (Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive, or SH-SWD), and Mitsubishi (AYC) have been pushing the limits of engineering to produce systems that aren't bulky and are easy to use and install. This has led to the emergence of such modular systems. Vendors have ended up creating modules that can be plugged into an existing differential or axle unit. This makes them ideal for being retrofitted into existing applications and offers multiple options for OEMs to customize their offerings accordingly.

The key vendors are as follows:

Borg Warner

JTEKT

Mitsubishi

Ricardo

ZF

