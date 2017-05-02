Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Video Management Software Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 2023" report to their offering.
The global video management software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% during 2016 to 2023. The market has generated the revenue $3710 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach up to $15982.65 million by 2023.
The major boosting factors of the global video management software market are increasing demand for high-quality video processing, dynamic end-use requirement, rising trend of cloud-based solutions, and rising security anxiety globally due to rising security threats. The developing economies all over the globe form a large part of the world economy and are witnessing a high growth in Small Medium Businesses (SMBs). It is estimated that about 78% of U.S. small businesses expects to adopt cloud computing by the year 2020. The major hampering factors of the market are lack of standardization and integrator's ability to properly scale, size, and configure an IP system.
Market Determinants
Market Drivers
- Effortlessness Deployment and Increased Use of IP Video
- Useful Integrations With Other Digital Business Systems
- Rising Security Anxiety Globally Due to Rising Security Threats
- Increasing Penetration of Video Surveillance in Many Applications
Market Restraints
- Storage Concern of High-Resolution Videos and Recordings
- Privacy Issue
Market Opportunities
- Augmenting Demand for High-Quality Video Processing
- Dynamic End-Use Requirement
- Rising Trend of Cloud-Based Solutions
Market Challenges
- Integrator's Ability to Properly Scale, Size, and Configure an IP System
- Lack of Standardization
Companies Mentioned
- 3VR, Inc.
- Aimetis Corporation
- Axis
- AxxonSoft
- Dahua
- Exacq Technologies
- Genetec, Inc.
- Hikvision
- Intelligent Security Systems (ISS)
- IProNet
- March Networks
- Mindtree
- On-Net Surveillance Systems, Inc.
