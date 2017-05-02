Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Video Management Software Market Insights, Opportunity Analysis, Market Shares and Forecast, 2017 2023" report to their offering.

The global video management software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 23.2% during 2016 to 2023. The market has generated the revenue $3710 million in 2016 and is anticipated to reach up to $15982.65 million by 2023.

The major boosting factors of the global video management software market are increasing demand for high-quality video processing, dynamic end-use requirement, rising trend of cloud-based solutions, and rising security anxiety globally due to rising security threats. The developing economies all over the globe form a large part of the world economy and are witnessing a high growth in Small Medium Businesses (SMBs). It is estimated that about 78% of U.S. small businesses expects to adopt cloud computing by the year 2020. The major hampering factors of the market are lack of standardization and integrator's ability to properly scale, size, and configure an IP system.

Market Determinants

Market Drivers

Effortlessness Deployment and Increased Use of IP Video

Useful Integrations With Other Digital Business Systems

Rising Security Anxiety Globally Due to Rising Security Threats

Increasing Penetration of Video Surveillance in Many Applications

Market Restraints

Storage Concern of High-Resolution Videos and Recordings

Privacy Issue

Market Opportunities

Augmenting Demand for High-Quality Video Processing

Dynamic End-Use Requirement

Rising Trend of Cloud-Based Solutions

Market Challenges

Integrator's Ability to Properly Scale, Size, and Configure an IP System

Lack of Standardization

Companies Mentioned

3VR, Inc.

Aimetis Corporation

Axis

AxxonSoft

Dahua

Exacq Technologies

Genetec, Inc.

Hikvision

Intelligent Security Systems (ISS)

IProNet

March Networks

Mindtree

On-Net Surveillance Systems, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pkgd45/global_video.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170502006548/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Software