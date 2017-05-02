WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) (TSX: IGM) today reported preliminary total investment fund net new money in April of $168.8 million as shown in Table 1. Total assets under management were $149.7 billion at April 30, 2017, compared with $147.1 billion at March 31, 2017 and $132.8 billion at April 30, 2016. Investment fund assets under management were $144.3 billion at April 30, 2017, compared with $141.7 billion at March 31, 2017 and $127.0 billion at April 30, 2016. Assets under management are shown in Table 2.

Table 1 - Net New Money Month ended April 30, 2017 Investors IGM ($ millions) (unaudited) Group Mackenzie Counsel Financial -------------------------------------------- Mutual Funds Gross Sales $686.2 $609.1 $51.5 $1,346.8 Net New Money $71.9 $89.3 ($15.9) $145.3 ETFs Net New Money $206.5 $206.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Consolidated Net New Money $71.9 $112.8(1) ($15.9) $168.8 (1) Excludes $183.0 million in Exchange traded fund ("ETF") net new money related to Mackenzie Mutual funds. (i) Mutual Fund Net New Money is defined as Gross Sales less Gross Redemptions and is consistent with the terminology used by The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC). Total Net New Money includes ETF net creations. Table 2 - Assets under Management % Change April March April Last % Change ($ billions) (unaudited) 2017 2017 2016 Month YOY -------------------------------------------------- Total Assets under Management(2) $149.69 $147.06 $132.84 1.8 12.7 Investment Funds Assets under Management $144.29 $141.65 $127.03 1.9 13.6 Investors Group Mutual Funds $85.27 $83.90 $75.23 1.6 13.3 Sub-advisory, institutional and other $0.57 $0.54 $0.43 5.6 32.6 -------------------------------------------------- Total IG $85.84 $84.44 $75.66 1.7 13.5 Mackenzie Mutual Funds $54.07 $52.94 $47.55 2.1 13.7 ETFs $0.45 $0.23 $0.03 95.7 N/M -------------------------------------------------- Investment Funds(3) $54.26 $53.10 $47.58 2.2 14.0 Sub-advisory, institutional and other $13.35 $13.21 $12.66 1.1 5.5 -------------------------------------------------- Total Mackenzie $67.61 $66.31 $60.24 2.0 12.2 -------------------------------------------------- Counsel Mutual Funds $4.76 $4.65 $4.22 2.4 12.8 (2) Excludes assets managed by Mackenzie on behalf of Investors Group and Investment Planning Counsel. These assets had a value of $8.5 billion at April 30, 2017 ($8.3 billion at March 31, 2017 and $7.3 billion at April 30, 2016). (3) Mackenzie investment funds total assets under management exclude Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $256.2 million as at April 30, 2017 and $69.2 million as at March 31, 2017.

Preliminary average investment fund assets under management and average total assets under management for the quarter to date are set out in Table 3.

Table 3 - Average Assets under Management(4) Quarter to ($ billions) (unaudited) Date ------------ Total Average Assets under Management(5) $148.01 Investment Funds Average Assets under Management $142.60 Investors Group Mutual Funds $84.48 Sub-advisory, institutional and other $0.56 ------------ Total Investors Group $85.04 ------------ Mackenzie Mutual Funds $53.26 ETFs $0.28 ------------ Investment Funds(6) $53.43 Sub-advisory, institutional and other $13.28 ------------ Total Mackenzie $66.71 ------------ Counsel Mutual Funds $4.69 (4) Based on daily average investment fund assets and month-end average institutional, sub-advisory and other assets. (5) Excludes average assets of $8.4 billion managed by Mackenzie on behalf of Investors Group and Investment Planning Counsel. (6 )Mackenzie investment funds total assets under management exclude Mackenzie mutual fund investment in ETFs of $103.6 million as at April 30, 2017.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with approximately $150 billion in total assets under management. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

