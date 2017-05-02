Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour to Announce its Q1 Results and Host Webcast on Tuesday May 9th, 2017

ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q1 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST ON TUESDAY MAY 9th, 2017

View News Release in PDF Format (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2100989/796487.pdf)

George Town, May 2nd, 2017 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) provides notice that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2017 on Tuesday, May 9th before TSX market open. Management invites you to participate in a conference call and live webcast on the same day at 9:00am (EST) to discuss the Company's financial and operational results.

The conference call and live webcast are scheduled on Tuesday May 9th, 2017, at:

6:00am in Vancouver

9:00am in Toronto and New York

2:00pm in London

9:00pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The live webcast can be accessed through the following link:

http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/tq785ev9 (https://www.endeavourmining.com/home/default.aspx)

Analysts and interested investors are also invited to participate and ask questions using the dial-in numbers below:

International: +1718 354 1157

North American toll-free: 1877 280 2296

UK toll-free: 0800 279 5004

Confirmation code: 2728249

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour's website (https://www.endeavourmining.com/home/default.aspx).

Click here (https://s21.q4cdn.com/954147562/files/doc_financials/2017/q1/Endeavour-Mining-Q1-2017-Results-Webcast.ics) to add Webcast reminder to Outlook Calendar

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio



VP - Strategy & Investor Relations

+44 203 640 8665

mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com DFH Public Affairs in Toronto



John Vincic, Senior Advisor

(416) 206-0118 x.224

jvincic@dfhpublicaffairs.com





Brunswick Group LLP in London



Carole Cable, Partner

+44 7974 982 458

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a TSX-listed intermediate gold producer, focused on developing a portfolio of high quality mines in the prolific West-African region, where it has established a solid operational and construction track record.

Endeavour is ideally positioned as the major pure West-African multi-operation gold mining company, operating 5 mines in Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity), Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto), and Ghana (Nzema). In 2017, it expects to produce between 600koz and 640koz at an AISC of US$860 to US$905/oz. Endeavour is currently building its Houndé project in Burkina Faso, which is expected to commence production in Q4-2017 and to become its flagship low-cost mine with an average annual production of 190koz at an AISC of US$709/oz over an initial 10-year mine life based on reserves. The development of the Houndé project is expected to lift Endeavour's group production +900kozpa and decrease its average AISC to circa $800/oz by 2018, while exploration aims to extend all mine lives to +10 years.

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and "anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit availability, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which Endeavour operates. Although Endeavour has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business. AISC, all-in sustaining costs at the mine level, cash costs, operating EBITDA, all-in sustaining margin, free cash flow, net free cash flow, free cash flow per share, net debt, and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial performance measures with no standard meaning under IFRS, further discussed in the section Non-GAAP Measures in the most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis.

View News Release in PDF Format (http://hugin.info/171882/R/2100989/796487.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Endeavour Mining Corporation via Globenewswire

