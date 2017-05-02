ViewRay Showcases World's First Commercially Available MRI-Guided Linac System at Leading European Radiation Oncology Meeting

Clinical Presentations Highlight Benefits of MRI-Guidance for Pancreatic, Gastrointestinal, and Prostate Cancers

Cancer Survivor Bibian Mentel, MRIdian Patient and Gold Medal Paralympian, Shares Her Story

CLEVELAND, May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --ViewRay, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRAY) announced today that the company will showcase its next generation MRI-guided radiation therapy solution, MRIdian Linac, at ESTRO 36, the annual meeting of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology, being held May 5-9, 2017 in Vienna, Austria. The MRIdian Linac is available for sale and clinical use in the United States and Europe. Visitors to the booth can see the MRIdian Linac's compact design, enabled by the company's patented magnetic shielding and radiofrequency cloaking technologies, allowing it to fit into standard linac vaults.

ViewRay is the only commercially available system capable of delivering on-table adaptive radiation therapy using MRI guidance. To date, more than 1,500 of these adaptive treatment sessions have been performed using the MRIdian system, in each case reshaping the radiation dose while the patient is on the table to match changes in his or her anatomy.

MRIdian will be the subject of 10 presentations as part of ESTRO's Scientific Program covering clinical experience with MRI-guidance in the treatment of cancers including pancreas, gastrointestinal, and prostate. These MRIdian talks will discuss on-table adaptive delivery, stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), inter-fraction motion management, patient specific quality assurance and more. A full list of MRIdian-focused Scientific Program presentations is available at http://www.viewray.com/estro_2017.htm.

Throughout the conference ViewRay booth attendees can hear firsthand clinical experience from five MRIdian users at three different institutions who will present on topics including implementation of an MRI-guided radiation therapy program and on-table adaptive treatment delivery. A detailed schedule of presenters, dates and times is available at http://www.viewray.com/estro_2017.htm.

On Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 1:15 p.m. Central European Time in Room Lehar 1-3, ViewRay will host a symposium titled "MRI-Guided RT with MRIdian: Perspectives from Installation to Clinical Use," which will feature presentations from various MRIdian centers. A video replay of the symposium will be available via ViewRay's website in the weeks following ESTRO.

On Monday, May 8 at 1:15 p.m., visitors to ViewRay's booth #400 can hear Gold Medal Paralympian Bibian Mentel discuss her snowboarding career, cancer journey and MRIdian treatment experience.

"We believe the ability to reshape the dose will make MRI-guided radiation therapy the new standard of care in cancer treatment," said Chris A. Raanes, ViewRay president and CEO. "We're excited to showcase the world's only commercially available MRI-guided Linac system at this year's ESTRO and to have so many MRIdian users present their clinical experience and patient outcomes to date."

