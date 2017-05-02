Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive washer pumps marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global automotive washer pumpsmarketfor 2017-2021. The report considers washer pumps used in both passenger and commercial vehicles.

The global automotive washer pumps market is directly dependent on global automotive sales. The global automotive market is expected to achieve sales of 113.54 million units by 2021. China is the dominant country in terms of automotive sales; it accounted for about 25 million units in 2015 and is expected to reach nearly 35 million units by 2020.

Technavio automotive analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive washer pumps market:

Surge in sales in the four-wheelers market

The sales of automotive washer pumps are expected to be highly dependent on the demand for passenger vehicles. This demand, especially for passenger vehicles, is continuously increasing worldwide and is driving the adoption of wiper systems. Global four-wheeler production was 94.76 million units in 2016, and is expected to reach 113.54 million units by 2021.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive components research analyst at Technavio, says, "As the wiper with washer system is an essential feature in vehicles, it is expected to grow with the rise in four-wheeler production. This increase in the growth of four-wheelers will positively influence the sales of washer pumps as they are a part of the active safety systems, which are mandatory in vehicles

Increased application of rear wipers as factory-fitted accessories

The demand for automotive washer pumps is dependent on the automotive wiper systems and headlamp washer systems market. Automotive products such as cars and trucks have the capacity for only two windshield wipers. This number has remained almost constant for all automotive products in the market. As customers demand and tend to buy wipers with proven quality and durability, manufacturers cannot increase the frequency of wiper purchases.

"The rear wiper concept is successful because it is driven by manufacturers that are striving to meet the demand from end-users. As a result, rear wipers, which once were an exclusive feature only in mid-luxury and luxury cars, are now available as a factory-fitted accessory in all cars," adds Siddharth.

Washer pumps aid in increasing road safety

Governments, insurance companies, manufacturers, and consumers of automotive products are extremely concerned about the increasing number of road accidents per year. Many groups are investing heavily in developing new technologies and enhanced products that can aid in reducing the number of accidents.

This has led to the development of products that include airbags, telematics, seatbelts, GPS, and improved wiper systems. The growth of the global automotive wiper systems market is influenced by road safety awareness programs. Wiper systems with efficient washer pumps help in clear vision, thus reducing the chances of accidents, and keep the driver safe in extreme weather conditions such as rain, snow, and dust storms.

Top vendors:

DENSO

VDO

Mitsuba

Johnson Electric

