Incorrect expiration date set on Nordic EPADs average rated monthly contracts resulted in incorrect expiration day settlement for today.



Expiration settlement has been corrected which will settle on 3rd May. Impacted members have been contacted separately.



Affected series:



SYTROAFUTBLMAPR-17 SYTALAFUTBLMAPR-17 SYSUNAFUTBLMAPR-17 SYSTOAFUTBLMAPR-17 SYRIGAFUTBLMAPR-17 SYOSLAFUTBLMAPR-17 SYMALAFUTBLMAPR-17 SYLULAFUTBLMAPR-17 SYHELAFUTBLMAPR-17 SYCPHAFUTBLMAPR-17 SYARHAFUTBLMAPR-17



For more information please contact:



Clearing and Collateral Management + 46 8 405 6880 clearing@nasdaq.com