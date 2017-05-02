TEMECULA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- Airbus DS Communications, the leading public safety communications provider in North America, today announced that industry veteran Jeff Robertson has been named president and CEO of the company. Robertson replaces Bob Freinberg who has served as president and CEO since 2011 and has significantly grown the company's position as a leader in public safety communications.

As president and CEO, Robertson will build on Freinberg's success by guiding the strategic direction of Airbus DS Communications and continuing the company's commitment to creating smarter ways to keep communities safe. He brings more than 20 years of experience in public safety, previously serving as CEO of two 9-1-1 technology companies, as a former executive director and founding board member of the 9-1-1 Industry Alliance, and as vice president for Intergraph.

"I am excited about the momentum the Airbus DS Communications team has created under Bob's leadership and look forward to accelerating our growth and the Next Generation solutions we develop," said Robertson. "My goal is to continue to elevate the company as we work with our public safety customers and help guide them into the next generation of public safety communications."

Freinberg said the leadership transition is well timed to maximize the current momentum at Airbus DS Communications, which provides VESTA® Next Generation 9-1-1, emergency notification and P-25 land mobile radio solutions.

As president and CEO, Freinberg led the market adoption of the VESTA® 9-1-1 solution, the industry's number one Next Generation call handling platform installed in over 7,800 positions in North America. Under his management, Airbus DS Communications became the leader in customer intimacy as measured by the monthly surveys the company conducts where consistently 90 percent of customers say they would recommend VESTA solutions to industry colleagues. In 2016, Airbus DS Communications was named the NG9-1-1 call handling company of the year.

"I am honored to have served as CEO for the home of VESTA® and have every confidence that Jeff will continue to build on our successes and ensure what is critical to our customers is our top priority," said Freinberg.

"We could not be happier about where Airbus DS Communications is positioned today, and are grateful to Bob for the instrumental role he has played in that success," said Mike Cosentino, president of Airbus Defense and Space, Inc. "This is an exciting time for Airbus DS Communications, and we are happy to welcome Jeff and proud of the Airbus DS Communications leadership team and know they will lead us forward toward continued growth."

Robertson will begin his role as president and CEO immediately. Freinberg will remain at Airbus DS Communications in a consultant role to facilitate a smooth transition and ensure the continued success of ongoing business activities.

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2015, it generated revenues of EUR 64.5 billion and employed a workforce of around 136,600. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners from 100 to more than 600 seats. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as Europe's number one space enterprise and the world's second largest space business. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Airbus DS Communications, Inc. is a global leader and trusted source for mission-critical communications technologies. The VESTA® product suite provides Next Generation 9-1-1 call processing systems, land mobile radio solutions and emergency notification applications, creating smarter ways to keep all our communities safe. Airbus DS Communications was awarded the Frost and Sullivan's 2016 Best Practices Award as the NG9-1-1 Company of the Year. www.airbus-dscomm.com

Contacts:

Flynn Nogueira

Airbus DS Communications, Director of Marketing

flynn.nogueira@Airbus-DSComm.com

951.216.9699



Minh Le

DVL Seigenthaler

minh.le@dvlseigenthaler.com

615.610.0310



