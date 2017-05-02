NOKIA: Nokia to play key role in T-Mobile's 5G nationwide network plans

Press Release

Nokia commits to ongoing network migration in support of T-Mobile's 5G vision

T-Mobile's plans highlight nationwide 5G network launch

Operator calls for leveraging multiple spectrum bands

2 May 2017

Irving, Texas - Nokia is to play an integral role in T-Mobile's plans to launch nationwide 5G coverage in the United States by 2020.

Forthcoming 5G networks will bring many benefits to service providers and consumers, with exponential increases in bandwidth and massive throughput, along with advancements in vertical industries and new entrants - just a few of the myriad possibilities of these next-generation networks.

T-Mobile's announced plans (https://newsroom.t-mobile.com/news-and-blogs/nationwide-5g.htm) to utilize all of its spectrum resources align strongly with Nokia's strategy of multi-radio platforms and advanced antenna technologies. Specifically, this will bring 5G radio air interface improvements (spectral efficiency in particular) to low bands such as 600MHz, thus allowing for enhanced coverage benefits. Additionally, Nokia will look to enable the 5G network capabilities where 600MHz spectrum is the preferred coverage layer.

One of the key benefits of 5G is enhanced mobile broadband that will allow users to consume content when and where they desire. Nokia, along with T-Mobile, will provide a multi-layer, cross-spectrum blueprint for how the networks of the future will come into existence.

Marc Rouanne, president of Mobile Networks business group for Nokia, said: "Nokia and T-Mobile share a vision of innovating in mobile networks to deliver real benefits to consumers. This collaboration to maximize spectrum is a very exciting development, and is a strong example of Nokia's commitment to supporting its customers' ambitions to create new capabilities to make 5G a reality, connecting everything to everything."

Resources

Web Page: 5G - Creating a new era of communication (https://networks.nokia.com/innovation/5g)

Infographic: 5 Keys to 5G (http://cgiinteractive.com/portfolio/nokia-5g/)

White Paper: 5G Radio Access White Paper (https://fr.scribd.com/document/258488329/Nokia-5g-Radio-Access-White-Paper)

White Paper: 5G Network Slicing (https://pages.nokia.com/GC200339.html)

Web Page: Nokia AirScale Radio Access (http://networks.nokia.com/portfolio/products/airscale-radio-access)

Web Page: Nokia AirFrame Data Center Solution (https://networks.nokia.com/solutions/airframe-data-center-solution)

Connect with Nokia

Subscribe (https://pages.nokia.com/1701SubscriptionCtr.html) to receive information on specific areas of interest

Website (http://www.nokia.com/)

Blog (http://blog.networks.nokia.com/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/nokia)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/nokia)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nokia/)

Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/nokia/)

Periscope (https://www.periscope.tv/nokia)

YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/nokia)

Glassdoor (https://www.glassdoor.com/nokia)

About Nokia

Nokia is a global leader innovating the technologies at the heart of our connected world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

From the enabling infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, to emerging applications in virtual reality and digital health, we are shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

Media Enquiries:

Carol DeMatteo

External Communications, North America

Phone: +1 214 728 6197

Email: carol.dematteo@nokia.com (mailto:carol.dematteo@nokia.com)

Communications

Phone: +358 (0) 10 448 4900

E-mail: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

