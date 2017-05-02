Technavio has announced the top seven leading vendors in their recentglobal camp fire tripod marketreport. This research report also lists three other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Camping is an important part of tourism across the world. Owing to the affordable and recreational nature of camping, more people from younger demographics (20-39 years) are opting for the activity. In 2015, about 42% of the campers in North America were aged between 25-44 years, indicating an increase in the number of campers belonging to this age group between 2014 and 2015.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the global camp fire tripod market is highly fragmented with the presence of multiple competitors. The market is expected to experience a sizable increase in production capacity during the forecast period as the market competitors are focusing on expanding their presence in traditionally less-penetrated markets.

"Increases in camping activities across various geographies are also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. An increase in production capacity will allow the competitors to meet the growing demand for camp fire tripods due to the increasing interest in outdoor recreational activities," says Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead retail goods and services research analyst from Technavio.

The market players compete based on different factors like price, quality, and brand. Different companies are indulging in different strategies to increase their market share. The acquisition of new brands will provide an opportunity to the leading competitors to maintain their dominance in the global camp fire tripod market during the forecast period.

Top seven camp fire tripod market vendors

Coghlan's

Coghlan's is one of the key manufacturers of outdoor camping accessories. It manufactures camp fire tripods both with grates and without grates. The company's products are distributed in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and APAC. The company provides more than 450 camping accessories, which are designed to enhance the experience of camping, fishing, hiking, trekking, and many such outdoor activities, in more than 30 countries.

Newell Brands

Newell Brands, after acquiring Jarden, is focusing on investing in other brands and developing complementary product lines. The company's acquisition of Jarden is helping it to expand into European markets where Jarden has a stronger presence.

Oase Outdoors

Oase Outdoors designs, produces, and supplies camping and outdoor products such as tents, sleeping mats and airbeds, camping furniture, sleeping bags, backpacks, and a wide range of camping accessories.

Rome Industries

Rome Industries provides innovative and fun products for outdoor recreational activities. The company has its offices in Illinois and Wisconsin, the US. The company's products are sold at sports goods retail stores, garden centers, gift shops, grocery and gourmet houseware stores, and hardware stores.

Stansport

Stansport is one of those consumer goods companies, which manufactures all types of required camping equipment including camp fire tripods. The company manufactures a wide variety of products, including all types of camping equipment like cookware, camp shelters, camp essentials, camp furniture, and others. Its products are widely accepted by major customer segments.

Texsport

Texsport designs outdoor recreational equipment like tents, arbors, shelters, cabanas, air beds and pumps, sleeping accessories, cots, camping furniture, hammocks and stands, camping accessories, and others.

Wilcor International

Wilcor International is one of the leading camping equipment companies, which manufactures campfire tripods, cookware, lights and lanterns, backpacks, knives, and others.

