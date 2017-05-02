LINCOLN, NE--(Marketwired - May 02, 2017) - College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank," and other primetime shows -- has expanded into Lincoln. The company provides local moving, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more.

Tom Hughes will lead the Hunks team. (Hunks stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable Service.) Before College Hunks, he served in the Marine Corps, then spent a decade in the fitness industry. Hughes has also been working to launch a tech startup that offers data analytics solutions for experiential marketing events.

Hughes is excited to open the first franchise in Nebraska.

"I just want to express how excited I am to be a part of such a fun and enthusiastic brand!" said Hughes. "The team at corporate does such an amazing job of making you feel like family from day one, and I couldn't be more thankful to be part of the team."

The Lincoln College Hunks franchise is located at 3312 Madison Ave and will serve customers throughout Lancaster County. The franchise is set to open in early May.

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving believes in its mission to Move the World. They do this by not only moving people physically, but also moving people emotionally.

"I love building high performing teams who are passionate about the organization's mission," said Hughes. "I am excited to build a team culture that fosters a sense of camaraderie and purpose while always holding ourselves to the highest standards possible."

The College Hunks core values are Building Leaders; Create a Fun, Enthusiastic Team Environment; Listen, Fulfill & Delight; and Always Branding. Hughes' favorite core value is Building Leaders.

"Developing great talent within any organization always comes with the risk that they may move on to another opportunity at some point," said Hughes. "I am happy to pay this price because I know the leadership skills they acquired while working on our team will serve them as they continue to chase their dreams. The positive impact these leaders will have on their future organizations and communities gives me tremendous joy."

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Hughes the rights to the franchise in Lincoln.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," said College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving President and Co-Founder, Nick Friedman. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about what we've built as a company, and who believe in our mantra of 'Move the World.' Tom and his team live and breathe our core values, and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving in Lincoln is open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (402) 973-1266 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/ne/lincoln/

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

