LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/02/17 -- South American Gold Corp (OTC PINK: SAGD) is proud to announce that its automated Bitmineshaft product generated over $1,090 on its first market test day.

SAGD released its Bitmineshaft product on 05/01/17 into the market place to test its algorithmic ability to operate on a one user automated system. The results of the first day generated a revenue base of over $1,090. SAGD looks to increase the user base from the test of one user to up to one thousand users; increasing the daily revenue base as the rack space increases with corporate investment. Bitmineshaft is SAGD's product name for its Bitcoin Mining, a process of adding transaction records to Bitcoin's public ledger of past transactions.

SAGD is a company focused on the cannabis industry and lifestyle, has been dedicated to the growth of the company through its social and development divisions for added value to the company. Bitmineshaft is a product of SAGD developed behind the scenes and released to the market for testing. With the results of the first day of testing, SAGD has determined that it is appropriate to continue develop and increase the position of the product within the market place.

In recent news:

SAGD announced that it has come to an agreement to sponsor My Weed Rights 48 State road tour, for its PotCircles product. The sponsorship of the My Weed Rights road tour, will give PotCircles national exposure to its social network platform. The PotCircles social network product is in its final stages of development and SAGD feels it will be available for download by the close of this month.

About SAGD: South American Gold Corp is a publicly traded company on the OTC under the symbol SAGD, focused on the cannabis industry and lifestyle.

