It is easy to get caught up on short term price trends. Amazon, for instance, rose from $480 in February last year to $945 today. That is almost exactly a rise of 100% in 15 months time. Amazon's stock price is trading 0.23 percent lower today, after a strong rise of 2.5 percent yesterday, as it closed at all-time highs at $948. Looking at the big picture, Amazon started to trade publicly in May ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...