

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures plunged to their lowest settlement since late November ahead of data on U.S. crude oil stockpiles.



June WTI oil was down $1.18, or 2.4%, to settle at $47.66/bbl.



The American Petroleum Institute reports this afternoon, while official data from the Energy Information Administration is due Wednesday morning.



U.S. crude stockpiles are forecast to have decreased for a fourth week, but remain near historic highs.



Baker Hughes on Friday said the number of active U.S. rigs has risen 15 weeks in a row, offsetting OPEC's supply quotas.



At its upcoming meeting in Vienna, OPEC is expected to extend its supply quota plan with Russia until the end of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX