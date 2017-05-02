Technavio's latest report on the global echocardiography marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The research study by Technavio on the global echocardiography market for 2017-2021 provides detailed industry analysis based on the product type (cart/trolley based and portable/handheld echocardiography devices), technology (2D, 3D, 4D, 5D and Doppler echocardiography), end-users (hospitals and diagnostic centers), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

An echocardiogram is a type of ultrasound examination, which uses high-pitched sound waves that pass through a device called a transducer. Technavio analysts forecast the global echocardiography market to grow to USD 1,667 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 4% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global echocardiography market according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

Growing demand for handheld or portable echocardiography devices

Increased use of automated function imaging (AFI) with echocardiography

Emergence of 5D imaging technology expanding echocardiography applications

Growing demand for handheld or portable echocardiography devices

"The improved optics, advanced technology, and light weightiness of handheld or portable echocardiography devices are resulting in high demand for these products. These devices also provide the added benefit of being integrated with various databasessays Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for medical imaging research.

The information stored in the databases is used for recording deviations, statistical analyses, and generating reports. Compact, wireless, and portable equipment is also available for clinical and research purposes, which is expected to positively impact adoption over the forecast period.

Increased use of automated function imaging (AFI) with echocardiography

AFI is widely used as a clinical decision support tool for evaluating left ventricular function at rest using computerized quantitative assessment to visualize potential wall motion abnormalities. It is also used to differentiate disease from non-disease segments to derive a clear understanding of strain patterns of specific disease types. Vendors are releasing integrated echocardiograms with AFI to provide a cost-effective and accurate tool useful for cancer patients after treatment with chemotherapy, diabetes, and valve diseases.

Emergence of 5D imaging technology expanding echocardiography applications

"After the expansion and popularity of 3D and 4D imaging technologies, vendors are developing 5D imaging technologies designed for pediatric and fetal applications. The 5D imaging technology is capable of providing improved and clear images for accurate diagnosis demanded by the segmentsays Barath.

Samsung Electronics has launched the Samsung WS80A with the Elite performance package, which is used in the women's healthcare sector to streamline exam workflows and provide enhanced image clarity. This high-resolution premium system has enhanced diagnostic capabilities with extended 5D features, including an innovative 5D heart application.

