

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After seeing initial weakness, treasuries showed a notable move to the upside over the course of the trading session on Tuesday.



Bond prices climbed off their early lows and firmly into positive territory as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell by 2.9 basis points to 2.296 percent.



The higher close by treasuries came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but traders will pay close attention to the accompanying statement for clues about future rate hikes.



Ahead of the release of the Fed announcement on Wednesday, trading may be impacted by reaction to payroll processor ADP's report on private sector employment.



The Institute for Supply Management is also scheduled to release its monthly report on activity in the service sector.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX